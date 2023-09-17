(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Crawford County emergency and safety crews will be testing their emergency plans and procedures next Monday with a full-scale mock helicopter crash.

In an effort to test how prepared they are for an emergency, fire and safety crews along with the Port Meadville Airport will be conducting a mock helicopter crash on Monday, September 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crews from the Vernon Central Hose Company, Conneaut Lake Fire Dept., West Mead #1 Fire Dept., Port Meadville Airport, Crawford County Department of Public Safety, and U.S. Civil Air Patrol will be part of the exercise which is the last step in community and facility preparation efforts.

Port Meadville Airport and Public Safety Agencies have already documented plans on how to respond to situations like these that were previously tested through training from the Butler County Community College.

According to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety, the exercise will start with a call for a helicopter crash with two victims. Emergency personnel will then respond with all the required equipment for the situation, put out the fire and extract the victims as if it were a real event.

Funding for the training is paid for by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Northwestern Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group.