Crawford County in need of emergency service volunteers

Leaders in Crawford County say they need emergency service volunteers now more than ever.

Commissioner Eric Henry says there has been a decline in volunteers over the past 10 to 15 years all throughout the state.

Henry is hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic will energize people to step up and join a volunteer fire department or with emergency service.

“It’s kind of like 9/11 was, people kind of stepped up and took a little bit of extra care and decided they wanted to help out and volunteer. Maybe the whole thing with COVID-19 could get people to reach out to their fire departments. We owe it to them to give them more help.” Henry said.

Henry says that you don’t have to fight fires to volunteer. They need help with washing, trucks, book keeping and fundraising.