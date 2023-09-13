(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A fire breaks out shortly before 5:30 this morning, engulfing two houses on Erie’s East side.

Crews were called out for a structure fire in the 700 block of Vine Street around 5:20 am Wednesday morning.

When first responders arrived, they found a structure with was fully involved and quickly spread to a second home.

The fire originated from a vacant structure; the second home was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Crews on scene continue to investigate the cause of the fire