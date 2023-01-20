A building at a local business was destroyed by fire.

According to State Police, when they arrived on scene flames were shooting through the roof.

Calls went out just after 6 p.m. Friday evening for that fire at Langer’s Automotive in the 7800 block of Meadville Road in Girard.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a garage on the property fully involved in flames.

They also reported possible explosions coming from inside the building.

No injuries were reported, the cause of that fire is under investigation.