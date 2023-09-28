A motor vehicle accident on Parade Street blocked traffic and required quite a cleanup.

City of Erie police and firefighters responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Parade and East 28th Streets around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses reported a truck and a car had a head collision, rendering both vehicles unable to drive and dealing heavy damage to the front of the car.

The condition of the drivers, as well as any passengers, is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate.