Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Lake Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Lake Shore Fire Department were dispatched to West Lake Road and Lakeland Drive in Fairview Township after a reported pedestrian-struck motor vehicle accident.

West Lake Road was closed between Eaton Road and Dutch Road as Pennsylvania State Police investigated. The road was reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries and in unknown condition.

No further details were available.