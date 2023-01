Crews were busy dealing with a wreck on I-90 Sunday afternoon.

Calls came in just after 1 p.m. for a wreck on I-90 just east of the Route 215 exit ramp near the westbound lanes. An SUV reportedly left the roadway, rolled several times before coming to a rest.

Three people were inside the vehicle, but none of them were taken to the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the wreck.