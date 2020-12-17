Crews clearing deadly pile-up crash on I-80 in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —The storm is causing treacherous road conditions. In Central Pennsylvania Wednesday night, those conditions led to a deadly pile-up.

The large pileup that took place last night on the westbound lanes between exits 185 and 178, in the vicinity of Greene Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar confirmed that anywhere between 30 and 60 vehicles were involved in that pileup, with two fatalities confirmed at this time.

State Police say they currently have as many troopers on the scene as is safe and possible — and are working with a number of tow trucks as well to try and clear the area.

They’ve shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate as well to give those troopers and crews more access to the incident.

As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 80 westbound remains closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County.

Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 westbound and Route 220 southbound.

PennDOT does not expect the highway to re-open until after noon Thursday.

Sean Coffey will have the latest updates on the pile-up in later editions of Eyewitness News.