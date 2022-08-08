Erie Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night on the 500 block of West 29th Street.

This shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators claim that a 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder and later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“Preliminarily we’re looking at the possibility that gunfire was exchanged between two groups. The area was held as a crime scene. We did serve a search warrant on a residence in the area,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Lorah said that Erie Police responded to another shots fired call Sunday night in the same neighborhood.