More than 20 years later, a local cold case remains unsolved.

This Saturday, June 24, marks the 21-year anniversary of when Sabrina Kahler went missing. Kahler was 20 years old at the time and was last seen alive with 26-year-old David Heck in East Springfield.

The Erie County District Attorneys’ Office has worked closely with the City of Erie Police Departments cold case unit on this case.

Earlier this year, the city’s cold case detective presented her case to a group made up of volunteer forensic experts.

Authorities said Kahler is gone but not forgotten as they search for answers.