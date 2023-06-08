Dozens of people are named in a federal indictment accused of involvement in drug distribution around Erie.

Twenty-two of the defendants are allegedly members of an Erie street gang known as “4-Nation.”

The indictment handed down on May 30 alleges 4-Nation engages in criminal activity including drug distribution and violence for the purpose of drug trafficking.

According to prosecutors, 4-Nation is a gang that operates on Erie’s east side. The 30-count federal indictment alleges the gang’s principal activities are sales of controlled substances.