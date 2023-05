Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County charged a man with possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

State police arrested 23-year-old Shane McKinney of West Mead Township for allegedly possessing over 200 images and videos of prepubescent girls engaged in sexual acts with adult men on his cell phone.

McKinney was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino earlier Tuesday.

His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.