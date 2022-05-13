25 individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal narcotics laws.

20 of these arrests took place in Erie on May 12, 2022.

According to federal, state and local officials, large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were recovered from several neighborhoods in the City of Erie.

“To see them coming into the district into Erie in mass quantities is very concerning. Anyone who had seen the recent Coroner’s report will see that most of the fatal overdose deaths involved fentanyl. We’re hoping that this has an immediate impact on the safety of Erie,” said Cindy Chung, United States Attorney.

Mike Nordwall, Special Agent in Charge with FBI Pittsburgh, said the indictment could reduce the amount of violent crime in the region.

“It’s hard to separate gun violence with drug distribution because they go hand in hand. I do think it’s these dealers, people like we arrested yesterday that go in and really rob a lot of these neighborhoods of their identity and make it unsafe to walk around,” said Mike Nordwall, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge. “Based on the efforts of the operation yesterday, Erie is a safer place today.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Several officials said it’s the collaborative effort between the Erie Police Department, FBI agents and law enforcement from multiple municipalities that started back in January 2020.