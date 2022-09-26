Erie City Police responded to a Saturday night shooting at the 2100 block of Buffalo Road.
Police report a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. Witnesses at the scene told police there was an altercation outside a tavern before the shooting.
Currently, police have no suspects. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the following statement:
“No fatalities, five individuals shot over the weekend, obviously that’s concerning to us. So we’re going to take a look at if any of these are connected, we’re going to take a look at the areas that this happened at, and see if we need to step up patrols in those areas, then we’ll do that.”Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie City Police Criminal Investigation Division