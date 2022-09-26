Police were called to a shooting on the 200 block of East 8th Street around noon Saturday.
A 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police also found several gun casings at the scene.
Witnesses are currently being interviewed at this time. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the following statement:
“No fatalities, five individuals shot over the weekend, obviously that’s concerning to us. So we’re going to take a look at if any of these are connected, we’re going to take a look at the areas that this happened at, and see if we need to step up patrols in those areas, then we’ll do that.”Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie City Police Criminal Investigation Division