An undercover online child sex sting lands five men behind bars.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Upendra Aduru, 30, of Erie; Robert Murphy, 46, of Erie; Ryan Krawczyk of Erie, 32, Noah Fisch-Lewis of Ithaca, New York, 31, and Dennis Ehret of Erie, 45, were arrested on both state and federal charges.

Millcreek Police, Erie Police and the FBI all assisted in the arrests. The men were busted after agents allegedly posed as children.

All men were arrested and put behind bars in the Erie County Prison. FBI officials said this is part of an ongoing effort to protect children in our community.