Five people have been charged following the raid of a speakeasy located in the 1200 block of West 26th Street.

Liquor control officers and other agencies raided a speakeasy known as the attic back. Officers served a search warrant for selling alcohol without a license and raided the establishment around 2 a.m. on Feb. 18.

They seized 83 liters of liquor, 10 gallons of malt beverage and more than $1,400 in cash. State police have filed charges for sales of liquor without a license for five Erie residents.