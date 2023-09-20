Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A six-month investigation into fentanyl sales in two New York locations led to two arrests.

According to a police report, Dunkirk Police SRT executed a search warrant around 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 19 at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in the city of Dunkirk. A second search by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT team was made in the 60 block of West Main Street in the village of Fredonia.

During the searches, investigators reportedly seized 8.4 grams along with an additional 395 doses of fentanyl, scales and packaging material allegedly for the distribution of narcotics, two loaded 9mm handguns and $800.

Police charged a 32-year-old Dunkirk man with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

A 43-year-old Silver Creek man was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, one count of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

The Dunkirk man was transported to the Dunkirk Police Department for arraignment in city court, and the Silver Creek man was taken to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for CAP arraignment.

Narcotics Investigators and officers from the City of Dunkirk Police Department, Village of Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department all participated in the investigation and search warrants.