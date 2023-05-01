A 64-year-old man was shot in Crawford County while walking his dog, and police say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday near Belmont Drive and Seminole Road in Meadville. Police said a passerby found the victim in the road. He was taken to UPMC Hamot, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to the City of Meadville Police, 61-year-old Martin Chaney, of Venango, has been charged with one count of attempted criminal homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Meadville Police added that more charges are expected to be filed.