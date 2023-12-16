(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information about a home burglary in Edinboro.

PSP Girard said troopers were called to a home along Lay Road in Washington Township on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. after the homeowner reported different kinds of jewelry, valuables, and cash stolen.

Police said the following items were stolen adding up to $6,500 in total value:

Engagement Ring valued at $4,000

Two crucifixes valued at $100 each

A gold locket valued at $100

Silver Tree of Life valued at $100

St. Michael pendant valued at $100

A pinky ring with a yellow diamond valued at $100

A platinum ring with a blue diamond insert valued at $100

A platinum band valued at $100

A plain gold band valued at $100

Two sterling silver rings valued at $100 each

An antique remembrance with hair value at $100

$1,300 cash

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Girard at 814-774-9611.