(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information about a home burglary in Edinboro.
PSP Girard said troopers were called to a home along Lay Road in Washington Township on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. after the homeowner reported different kinds of jewelry, valuables, and cash stolen.
Police said the following items were stolen adding up to $6,500 in total value:
- Engagement Ring valued at $4,000
- Two crucifixes valued at $100 each
- A gold locket valued at $100
- Silver Tree of Life valued at $100
- St. Michael pendant valued at $100
- A pinky ring with a yellow diamond valued at $100
- A platinum ring with a blue diamond insert valued at $100
- A platinum band valued at $100
- A plain gold band valued at $100
- Two sterling silver rings valued at $100 each
- An antique remembrance with hair value at $100
- $1,300 cash
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Girard at 814-774-9611.