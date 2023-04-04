(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 7-year-old victim remains in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

On March 31, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Franklin responded to a house on U.S. 62 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, after reports came in of an accidental shooting that left the 7-year-old seriously injured.

According to a release, troopers learned that several people from Indiana were visiting the area and staying at the residence. They had unloaded their personal items from their vehicles and placed them inside the home — including a loaded 9mm handgun.

In the process of moving the items, someone placed their finger inside the trigger guard of the handgun and squeezed the trigger, causing a single round to be discharged.

The round struck the 7-year-old in the head causing life-threatening injuries. PSP arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The victim was then transported to UPMC Northwest and transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. As of April 4, the victim was in stable but critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.