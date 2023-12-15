An elderly Washington D.C. resident is facing a murder charge after he stabbed his wife in the back during an altercation.

Steven Schwartz, 85, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the fatal stabbing of his 81-year-old wife at their D.C. home on Dec. 10.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Schwartz allegedly “did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back.”

He appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday where he entered a not-guilty plea.

However, Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford reportedly found probable cause that Schwartz committed the murder and held him without bond pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 2, 2024.

A release from the Metropolitan Police Department states police responded to a report of a stabbing around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Once on the scene, they found the Schwartz’s wife inside with injuries and Schwartz was found with self-inflicted injuries.

Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where his wife was later pronounced dead. After continued investigation, probable cause was established, and Schwartz was arrested on Dec. 14.