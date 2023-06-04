Correction: This story has been updated to better reflect where the man arrested is from

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Portland, NY man is behind bars after police responded to a 911 hang up and found he had committed a pair of other charges Saturday.

On June 3 at approximately 1:19 p.m. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 hang up call from a Portland, NY residence.

After investigating, officers arrested Kody Cambria, 24, for third degree assault and second degree unlawful imprisonment as well as outstanding warrants.

Cambria will appear in the Town of Portland Court at a later date.