(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police released the results of its investigation into a McKean County fire.

That fire took place during the evening of May 14 on West Mill Street in Port Allegany Boro, McKean County. The Port Allegany Fire Department called in the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit to help investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

According to the state police report, the fire was determined to be accidental and was started as a result of “careless smoking.”

No injuries occurred but the damaged has been valued at $300,000.