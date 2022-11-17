BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The self-proclaimed white supremacist accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting is expected to plead guilty Monday to the state charges against him, multiple sources confirmed to News 4.

An attorney for accused shooter, Payton Gendron, confirmed the plans for the plea to CBS News.

A grand jury indicted Gendron on 25 charges in June, including a domestic terrorism charge. He is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court at 2 p.m.

The state case is separate from the federal case against Gendron, in which he could face the death penalty if convicted. Charges against him in the state case include:

Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

Murder in the first degree (10 counts)

Murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)

Attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown spoke briefly Thursday about the news: “The families need justice,” he said. “The families have demanded justice. It’s going to be difficult for the families, it’s going to open up that wound again. But I think it’s good that this individual is pleading guilty.”

“There was never any doubt of whether he was guilty or not,” said Garnell Whitfield Jr., whose mother, Ruth, was killed in the attack. “I know he will never see the light of day again.”

Monday marked sixth months since the mass shooting. Buffalo held a moment of silence and lit buildings up in orange to signify gun violence prevention.

“Although it’s still been 6 months, mentally it feels like I’m still there every day,” the son of a victim told News 4. “So although time physically is going by faster, mentally, it’s still 5/14.”