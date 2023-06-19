The man accused of raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire, then kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint in Warren County – was arraigned on more than two dozen charges on Monday.

Michael Burham made his first court appearance in Pennsylvania since his extradition from South Carolina where he was captured in May after a two-week manhunt.

Burham is currently held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court on June 27 for a preliminary hearing.