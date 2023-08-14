Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Akron, Ohio men were arrested in Chautauqua County, New York for reportedly causing over $50,000 in damage to cell towers.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after cell towers in the Town of Westfield and the Town of Sherman were damaged when the coax cable lines were reportedly cut and removed.

The police report states a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy was checking the area of one of the cell tower sites in the Town of Sherman early in the morning on Aug. 11 when the two men were seen removing coax cable lines from the property.

The men — a 49-year-old Akron, Ohio, man, and a 36-year-old Akron, Ohio man — reportedly did not have permission to be on the property and were found to be responsible for damaging and removing the cable lines from both cell tower sites in both towns.

The men were arrested and arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail. Due to the New York State Bail Reform, both subjects were released on their own recognizance.