One person is in custody following a late night stabbing. The suspect is facing several charges for trespassing.

Calls went out for a possible stabbing around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 9th Street.

According to Erie Police, one person was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home. The suspect was stabbed in the arm, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After being taken to the hospital, the suspect was taken into custody. He now faces several charges including criminal trespassing.