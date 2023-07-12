(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after a Venango County resident was scammed in a pet sale on Facebook.

A 61-year-old woman, from Seneca, Pennsylvania, reported to troopers she was interested in buying a Labrador puppy from a business in the Altoona area she found on Facebook.

The business reportedly asked the victim to send payment through Pay Pal and Zelle to two accounts totaling $500 and an additional $100 to deliver a puppy for a handling fee.

A report states the business allegedly never delivered the puppy the day they were scheduled to and gave the victim threatening messages when the victim contacted the company again believing she was being scammed and would contact the police.

Law enforcement advises never to send or give personal information online to anyone pretending to be a business unless you can verify it.