(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Amish scooter was stolen from a teen in Rome Township.

At about 1 p.m. on April 2, a gray Dodge truck with a ladder on top stopped in the 40,000 block of Buells Corners Road in Crawford County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 13-year-old Centerville boy was out in the woods when two men got out of the truck and one of the men picked up the boy’s light blue Amish scooter. He then put the scooter in the truck’s bed.

Both men got back into the truck and drove off toward Centerville. The scooter is valued at $300. Police are investigating.