A second arrest has been made after a shooting at Columbus Park sent two teenagers to the hospital earlier this month.

Erie Police arrested Christian Jackson, 15, and charged him with multiple crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson is being held at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center on $100,000 bail.

That shooting happened in broad daylight near the basketball courts on April 3 while children were playing nearby at the playground.

Police have already arrested 19-year-old Kody Gaffney in connection to that shooting.