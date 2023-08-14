Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man is in jail after reportedly threatening someone with a knife and intentionally setting fire to a building while someone was inside.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old Ellery man was arrested and charged with arson and menacing after reportedly threatening someone with a knife and making threatening statements to them.

He is also accused of intentionally setting fire to a building while another person was inside. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building on the property was fully involved. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 12 on Maple Springs Ellery Road in the Town of Ellery, New York.

The 41-year-old reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, but later returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

He is being held on bail in the Chautauqua County Jail.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol, New York State Police, Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team, Maple Springs FD, Ellery Center FD, Dewittville FD, Ashville FD and Chautauqua County EMS assisted at the scene.