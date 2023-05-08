Police in Ashtabula identified the suspect in a deadly shooting that appeared to be a random attack.

David Montalban, 54, of Ashtabula, Ohio, faces charges including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. He was arrested at the scene and arraigned on Monday in Ashtabula Municipal Court.

Montalban is accused of shooting and killing a 46-year-old Ashtabula woman and injuring a 33-year-old man outside an auto parts store on Friday.

According to Ashtabula Police, no known connection exists between the victims and the suspect.