(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Ashtabula man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on seven counts related to sexually assaulting an Ashtabula County minor over a period of four years.

According to Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, prosecutors were successful in convicting David DuBois, 69, of Ashtabula Co., OH on a seven-count indictment which included six counts of rape and one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor on Oct. 18, 2023.

According to the Ashtabula Co. Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a report on Aug. 28, 2021 from the mother of a 13-year-old Ashtabula girl claiming that her daughter was sexually assaulted over the course of four years by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The victim was taken to University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where she said she was raped multiple times by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, DuBois, dating back to when she was nine-years-old. The most recent of which taking place approximately a month before she was taken to the hospital at the hands of DuBois.

The victim also said she was raped multiple times over the period of two years by her mother’s friend, Walter Garretson, 63, of Ashtabula Co., dating back to when she was 11-years-old.

After hearing testimony over the course of three days, with an additional nearly full day of deliberation, the jury convicted DuBois on four counts of raping a minor under the age of 13 along with two additional counts of rape. DuBois will serve a minimum of four life sentences in jail.

Ashtabula Co. Prosecuting Attorney Colleen O’Toole thanked the members of law enforcement and medical professionals who helped make the prosecution possible. She also thanked the victim and their family for their bravery, saying it will set an example for others to come forward and tell their story.

O’Toole also said her office is dedicated to supporting the voiceless by building a strong, resilient community for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through greater outreach and making victims feel believed and heard so they don’t become victims again.

The Ashtabula County Victim Assistance Program provides victims with information and emotional support while they seek justice. They also offer 24-hour advocacy on topics including sexual assaults, internet safety, identity theft, elder abuse, domestic abuse, burglary and more.

For more information on the Ashtabula County Victim Assistance Program, you can visit their website here.