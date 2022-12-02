(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ashtabula County, Ohio man has been sentenced for the murder of his estranged wife.

According to the Office of the Ashtabula County Prosecutor and Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Jeff Stanley pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to the murder of his soon to be ex-wife, Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi.

Stanley was charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on the murder charge, all other counts will run concurrent.

Stanley was given 1,393 days’ credit for time served.