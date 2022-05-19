(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent attempted theft of a side-by-side was interrupted.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, a suspected thief attempted to steal a side-by-side UTV on Spring Creek Road in Oil Creek Township of Crawford County. As the theft was in progress, the victim, a 47-year-old female, exited her residence. The suspect fled on foot northbound along Springcreek Road.

The suspect was described as being between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and having dark brown or black hair. He was wearing cargo shorts, a black T-shirt, and was carrying a dark blue or black backpack.

The incident was reported at 2 p.m. on May 17.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call PSP Corry (814) 663-2043.