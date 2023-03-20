(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An ATV driver in Chautauqua County, New York, recently was charged for driving while under the influence after a crash.

At about 9:21 p.m. on March 18, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle on Potter Road in the town of Chautauqua.

Deputies found a side-by-side ATV that had rolled into a ditch. Witnesses told deputies a man in dark clothing ran away from the accident along the roadway.

Deputies then found the suspected driver, a 37-year-old Mayville, New York, man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report alleges that the man was driving while intoxicated.

The Mayville man was arrested and charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, speed not reasonable and prudent, unregistered motor vehicle and moving from lane unsafely. He was released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.