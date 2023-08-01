Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect after an ATV was reported stolen from a little league in Erie County.

Sometime between midnight on July 4 and 9 a.m. on July 16, it was reported that the Iroquois Little League’s red Honda three-wheeler was stolen from the softball field on Cumberland Road near Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township, Erie County.

PSP says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them at 814-898-1641.