A manhunt is underway with an accused killer on the run.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in the middle of the night.

Authorities are now asking the public to check their house and door cameras for any suspicious activity.

The massive manhunt continues in Warren County after a murder suspect escaped from prison during the middle of the night.

“This person is a very dangerous person, so we are asking the public to be very aware of their surroundings aware of their circumstances,” said Cecile Stelter, the Warren County public information officer.

Michael Burham escaped through the recreation yard and then took off on foot.The size of the search increased as the day went on.

“Additional resources have been brought in and there is very excellent cooperation between all federal state and local resources and all three are involved and there are a dozen different agencies involved in this incident,” Stelter said.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, there was a transfer of command from the City of Warren Police Department to the Pennsylvania State Police.

This decision was made to make it easier to work across state lines and to use additional resources that are available on the state level.

The US Marshals services and the fugitive task force has also been activated in the search.

Law enforcement is asking Warren residents to check their house and doorbell cameras from 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to 12:30 a.m. Friday morning for any suspicious activity.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary call 911.

If you have any relevant video footage, call the tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or 1-800-472-8477.