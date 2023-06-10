(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Two men new York men are in custody with one facing numerous drug-related charges after a month-long investigation into narcotics sales in the Town of Ripley by western New York authorities.

According to a release from Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 6000 block of Barnes Road in Ripley, NY on June 8 after an investigation from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Dunkirk Police Department, City of Jamestown Police Department and US Customs and Border Protection.

That search resulted in investigators seizing 2.42 grams of fentanyl, 17 dosage units of LSD, scales and packaging material to distribute narcotics. Seth Munson and Jaelyn Kuczynski were in the home at the time of the search, now Munson is facing numerous drug-related charges.

Munson has been charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia on top of having a warrant out in the Town of Ripley.

Kaczynski was also taken into custody by US Customs and Border Patrol agents for a federal arrest warrant.