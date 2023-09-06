Albion, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are on the lookout after nearly $1,000 in items were stolen from an Erie County residence.

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard were called for a burglary at a storage shed in the 7000 block of Huntley Road in Springfield Township just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The location is a wooded area currently being processed for timber by Countryside Lumber based in Middlefield, Ohio. According to a police report, between 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 to 6 a.m. on Aug. 28, an unknown suspect(s) allegedly entered an unlocked shed — which was allegedly broken into from a burglary one week prior — and stole multiple items including:

Milwaukee cordless 18-volt drill, grinder and impact driver — $300

Five 18-volt Miluwakee rechargeable batteries — $200

Ten new chainsaw chains in original packaging — $300

Three full 5-gallon gas cans with yellow gas caps — $150

Red cooler with white lid — $25

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Girard at 814-774-9611.