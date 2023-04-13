The Barber National Institute was to have its art show and sale Thursday evening. However, Barber Institute representatives said that it has been postponed due to what they’re considering credible threats against the organization.

The kind of threat made is unknown at this time, but representatives for the Barber National Institute said that they’re taking every precaution to keep people safe.

However, they said that the art show will continue to be shown online, featuring over 440 art pieces from adult and youth artists. It would have been their first time hosting the event in three years.

For now, they’re encouraging the community to stay tuned to the Barber National Institute’s website and social media for updates.

