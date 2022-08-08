The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning college students and others who are looking for places to rent of popular scamming techniques.

As school gets ready to start back up in August, the BBB said that many college students fall victim to housing scams.

A popular tactic is getting renters to send money to the landlord through Venmo or PayPal without seeing the property first.

Then the renters will not hear from the landlord again.

The BBB says to watch out for details that seem too good to be true because they are most likely a scam.

“I also search online for a similar listing. Just do a quick Google search for the listing, look for the providing email address or the phone number of the rental company, and if you find the same exact ad listed in multiple cities, that’s another big red flag,” said Caitlin Driscoll, Public Relations Director of Better Business Bureau Serving Western Pennsylvania.

If you find yourself a victim of a scam, make sure that you report it to the online platform or the BBB Scam Tracker.