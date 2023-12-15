(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was taken into custody after a Jamestown, New York traffic stop discovered the individual was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 14, Jamestown police officers noticed a woman riding a bicycle along Charles Street near Hazeltine Avenue who appeared to be swerving between lanes and was missing the required bicycle lights and bell, according to a report.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the woman and discovered that she had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Jamestown Police Department.

The 36-year-old Jamestown resident was taken into custody and after a search, officers found a stolen credit card on her.

The suspect was additionally charged with the felony of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. She is being held pending arraignment and was also issued numerous uniform traffic tickets.