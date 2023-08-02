Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police officer who was shot over the weekend by a man wearing ballistic armor remains in the hospital, and the suspect has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Patrick Gleba, 27, is in the Erie County Jail after firing an AR-15 at officers at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 22nd Street, hitting Erie Police Department Patrol Sergeant David Stucke, 42, in the leg.

Sgt. Stucke remains hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition.

Erie Police reported Wednesday that Gleba has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, attempted criminal homicide, and aggravated assault on a police officer in the shooting of Sgt. Stucke.

Sgt. Stucke is married with four children. He also served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps., deployed to Iraq in 2001 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. He is a third-generation police officer. Both of his parents are retired EPD officers, and two of his uncles are retired EPD Chiefs of Police, as was his grandfather.

Sgt. Stucke says he plans on returning to the EPD.

“He will have a very long road to recovery,” said Erie Police Department Chief Dan Spizarny on Monday. “We send our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

The Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive in honor of Sgt. Stucke from Wednesday, Aug. 2, to Saturday, Aug. 5, at their donor center at 2646 Peach St. Call 814-456-4206 to register to donate.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.