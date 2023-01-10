(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in Bloomfield Township of Crawford County between Oct. 30, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

According to a PSP report, a burglar broke into a locked metal shed on Westside Drive by breaking a small window.

Inside, the burglar took a 2019 Suzuki ATV, a 20 inch chainsaw valued at $600, and a battery operated weed trimmer, leaf blower and chainsaw. A 2013 utility trailer also was taken. The trailer has a PA registration of XJJ-5605.

In total, the PSP report valued the stolen items at $8,100. Damage to the shed window was valued at $150.

PSP is asking anyone with information to contact the PSP Corry barracks at (814) 663-2043.