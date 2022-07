An Erie man accused in a shooting spree in early 2021 has pleaded guilty, including third-degree murder.

Thirty-nine-year-old Danny Nicholson II, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and three counts of felony aggravated assault.

This comes after prosecutors alleged Nicholson fatally shot two men at Bogeys Tavern on Buffalo Road in March of 2021.

Since Nicholson agreed to the plea agreement, his recommended sentence of 45 to 90 years in state prison.