The teenage suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Oct. 29 is now facing charges.

Riley Shearer, 16, is facing felony counts of aggravated assault after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police said the shooting took place as a group of teenagers and young adults gathered at an apartment together.

According to the affidavit, Shearer was waving the gun around when it went off after the gun owner had previously taken the weapon away from him. The bullet hit the 14-year-old in the head.

“It’s a terrible tragedy but one that could have been stopped if juveniles just didn’t have unsupervised access to firearms,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

The suspect also faces charges of reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.