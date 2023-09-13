(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Erie overnight.

Police were called out for a reported stabbing in the 400 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 Wednesday morning.

Police telling us that one person was taken to the hospital.

Soon after, police could be seen recovering a knife from the scene.

According to reports from the scene, two men were seen exiting the building when one man stabbed the other in the chest.

At this time, police have no suspects as they continue their investigation.