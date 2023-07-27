DETROIT, Mich. (WTAJ) — A Detroit area brother and sister, along with two others, were charged for their alleged roles in a multi-million-dollar unemployment fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, targeting Pennsylvania with other states.

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced that Kenny Lee Howard III, 30, Keila Lanae Howard, 34, David Christopher Davis, 25, and Stevenvan Eugene Ware, 30, were all charged for their involvement, filing over 700 unemployment claims.

The claims were said to have been filed in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, California, New York, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Hawaii, and Guam. The group allegedly filed claims under stolen identities and, in some cases, filed under their own names, according to Ison.

The complaint alleged that they illegally received over $3.5 million in government funds over the course of the scheme, Ison said.

“This alleged scheme diverted money away from American workers in need of financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Ison said. “My office is committed to prosecuting anyone who exploited our national crisis to enrich themselves, and today’s charges are a reflection of that commitment.”

Ison also said in a release that when the investigation is completed, a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment.